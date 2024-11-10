‘Beach vibes’ restaurant chain to expand in Orlando with 10 locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Zunzi’s Enterprises LLC of Savannah, Georgia, is poised to ink a franchise deal that will put 10 of its Zunzi’s and Zunzibar restaurants in Central Florida.

CEO Chris Smith declined to name the franchisee, but did tell Orlando Business Journal, “They’re well-capitalized, we’ve known them for a long time and they align with the culture and mission we have. It’s super exciting to get into the Orlando market.”

The company also recently announced a Zunzibar to open in The Villages’ Middleton community in 2025.

