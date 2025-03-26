‘Behind the Magic:’ Channel 9 goes behind the scenes at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Channel 9 is getting a behind the scenes look at what keeps Walt Disney World’s massive 30,000-acre property running day-to-day.

Walt Disney World is the largest and most visited theme park in the world and is nearly twice the size of the island of Manhattan, according to the company.

The company says they employ 80,000 cast members across its theme parks and resorts. Walt Disney World leaders say they are continuing to invest in Orlando.

Disney previously announced it would spend $60 billion over the next ten years on new lands including a Monsters Inc inspired land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney and Pixar Cars coming to Frontierland, and a Villains Land at Magic Kingdom Park.

The company said that investment is meant to keep millions of visitors returning to Walt Disney World for years to come.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 toured Central Shops, Disney’s onsite manufacturing and maintenance site where rides and animatronics are enhanced and refurbished.

According to the company, more than 400 cast members work at Central Shops.

“Everything that we do here is all about repairing, rehabbing, and refreshing the assets,” said Frederick Cox, the Director of Manufacturing at World Disney World.

More than 15 work trades are represented at Central Shops including painters, electricians, welders, and machinists.

Central Shops is also home to Quality Control teams that perform an average of 20,000 inspection each year to make sure rides are safe for visitors, according to the company.

The company says they regularly take apart rides for inspections, checking every part of a coaster.

Channel 9 also got to meet with and learn from Disney’s culinary team on Tuesday.

The company says 4,000 culinary team members work across the parks and resorts and help curate the culinary creations.

