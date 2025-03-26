Berkshire Hathaway sues Orlando medical practice over alleged fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance Company has filed a lawsuit against Medsurg Consultants LLC, an ambulatory surgical practice which was located at 801 N. Orange Ave., Suite 710, in Orlando.

The insurer is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathway, the multinational company led by famous investor Warren Buffet.

Berkshire Hathaway has alleged fraud and breach of contract related to an insurance claim and the procurement of insurance policies. The lawsuit, filed March 17 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, seeks declaratory relief and demands a jury trial....

