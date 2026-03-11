Bethune-Cookman three wins away from NCAA Tournament

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Bethune-Cookman men’s basketball team begins the SWAC Tournament just three wins away from the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are searching for their first trip to the Big Dance as a Division 1 program. Including this year, BCU has won three regular season conference titles, but never the tournament title.

Led by head coach Reggie Theus, the Wildcats set a program record with fourteen conference wins this season. They are the No. 1 seed in Atlanta in the SWAC Tournament and will face Prairie View A&M on Wednesday afternoon.

The SWAC title game is set for Saturday night at 7:30 on ESPNU.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group