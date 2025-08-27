‘Beyond disturbing’: Video shows Florida man choking sleeping child, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lee County said a man was caught on video attacking a sleeping child in the middle of the night.

Investigators said Dominic Fisher was arrested after placing a sleeping child in a chokehold.

“This video is beyond disturbing,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “I’m disgusted by this low-life and his senseless act against an innocent sleeping child. We will do everything we can to ensure this man faces the harshest penalties possible.”

The incident, captured on video, shows Fisher slowly walking into the child’s room while the child was asleep and placing them in a chokehold for several seconds.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Fisher was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Deputies said Fisher has not given an explanation for his actions.

