Bicyclist fatally struck by pickup truck after running stop sign in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old bicyclist has died after running a stop sign and being struck by a pickup truck in DeLand Monday morning.

FHP said the incident happened at the intersection of Old New York Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

State troopers reported that the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Euclid Avenue when he ran a stop sign and swerved into the path of a westbound Ford F250 pickup truck.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck attempted to avoid the collision by swerving right, but the front of the vehicle struck the bicyclist.

Florida Highway Patrol said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation, and the driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene following the incident.

The roadblock at the intersection has since been cleared, troopers said.

