Bike Week 2025 revs up safety and spending in and around Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach is buzzing as thousands of bikers roll into town for the 84th annual Bike Week, a 10-day event that’s become a staple for motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide.

Local businesses like John’s Rock ‘N Ride and Heavy’s rentals are gearing up for their busiest time of year, with merchants calling it “the moment we’ve been waiting for.”

Bike Week 2025 Bike Week 2025 runs Feb. 28 - March 9. (WFTV staff)

Safety remains a top priority, as law enforcement ramps up patrols and FDOT pauses construction along Highway A1A to ease traffic flow.

Bike Week 2024 saw 92 crashes, prompting agencies like Halifax Health and RideSMART to push for safer riding practices.

Officials urge riders to stay sober, wear helmets, and avoid aggressive behavior on the roads.

Bike Week 2025 Bike Week 2025 runs Feb. 28 - March 9. (WFTV staff)

This year also brings more year-round businesses to Main Street, adding a fresh dynamic to the festivities.

For many shops and restaurants, these 10 days are crucial to their annual revenue.

Bike Week 2025 Bike Week 2025 runs Feb. 28 - March 9. (WFTV staff)

With events, gear sales, and camaraderie fueling the excitement, Daytona Beach is ready to host another unforgettable Bike Week.

For more information on Bike Week 2025, including a calendar of events, click HERE.

Bike week in Daytona Beach kicks off, 10-Day celebration with extra safety measures in place

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group