Bike week in Daytona Beach kicks off, 10-Day celebration with extra safety measures in place

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Friday marks the start of Bike Week in Daytona Beach. The ten-day event is in its 84th year and brings about half a million people to the area.

Pulling the event off takes a lot of collaboration. Everyone from police to Halifax Hospital and the Florida Department of Transportation plays a role in keeping visitors and residents safe.

Police Chief Jakari Young said all of the bikes on the road and riders of all different experience levels can sometimes create chaos. He will have extra staff working both in uniform and undercover.

“Somehow we have folks who come into town and wherever they’re going is more important than anything else so if someone cuts you off in traffic, it shouldn’t invoke a violent response,” said Young.

This year, bikers will also have to navigate two construction projects on State Road A1A. FDOT has stopped the work during the event but said barriers will still be up.

They want drivers and bikers to move slowly through those zones.

For businesses, Bike Week helps pay the bills for the rest of the year.

“The next 10 days are crucial for my business and the city of Daytona. This makes the year,” said Heavy from Midwest Motorcycles.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group