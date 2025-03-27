Bill named after slain Daytona Beach officer on hold

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Senate has asked that the vote on a bill named after slain Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor be placed on hold.

Officer Raynor, who the bill was named after, was shot and killed by Othal Wallace during a traffic stop in 2021.

Wallace was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The “Jayson Raynor bill,” if passed, would require defendants convicted of manslaughter in cases involving the death of a law enforcement officer to be given life sentences without parole.

Democrats in the Senate argue that there should be language added to protect folks from issues like racial profiling, while Republicans thought the bill is good on its own.

There is no word on when the vote will take place.

