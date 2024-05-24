Bipartisan bill would require air quality filters for commercial airplane ventilations systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Flight crews say most commercial planes use ventilation systems that could expose people to toxic fumes.

Shannon De Witt said he is one of them.

“It’s hell on earth,” he said.

De Witt has been on medical leave for the last two years after he said he was exposed to toxic jet fumes during his 18 years as a flight attendant.

“I’m still in recovery. I still have consequences of the fumes events over many years,” said De Witt.

These fumes can pose a risk to crews and passengers. That’s because most commercial jets use what’s known as “bleed air systems.” The process involves taking air from engine compressors and supplying it to the cabin and flight deck.

Crews say this air isn’t filtered and when fuel leaks, it can contaminate the air supply. They warn the only signal that cabin air may be contaminated is the smell.

These harmful chemicals can lead to severe health conditions with symptoms including dizziness, vomiting and memory loss.

“We have had it. I’m tired being poisoned,” said De Witt on Capitol Hill Thursday. “I should never ever worry about having to be poisoned in my workplace - period!”

De Witt’s experience is now the inspiration for the Safe Air on Airplanes Act. It was introduced Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D- Florida) along with Rep. Mike Lawler (R-New York) and Rep. John Garamendi (D-California).

The bipartisan bill would end the use of bleed air systems on all new planes and phase out these systems altogether.

“And requiring filters on these systems that are stronger and do a better job of keeping contaminants out of the air we breathe,” said Rep. Frost.

“It’s unacceptable and must be addressed as quickly as possible to ensure the health and safety of all those who fly,” said Rep. Lawler

Lawmakers say the Boeing 787 is the only aircraft that’s doesn’t use bleed air systems.

“Aircraft manufacturers and airlines operators have dismissed our data driven concerns far too long, saying this issue needs further study and that the changes are too expensive,” said Keturah Johnson, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO.

Airlines for America, which represents several major carriers, said safety is a top priority for the airline industry.

In a written statement, a spokesperson said aircrafts have effective environmental control systems and “multiple studies over the years have consistently concluded that cabin air meets or exceeds health and safety standards.”

Flight attendants are now urging Congress to move this effort forward.

“We know how to fix this issue and now it is time for action,” said Johnson.

Part of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 will now require the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to develop a system for flight crews to report these toxic smoke and fume events.

Full statement from Airlines for America (A4A):

Safety is and always will be the top priority for the U.S. airline industry. This includes a commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our passengers and crewmembers by providing a safe and healthy environment to work and travel in on each and every flight. Modern aircraft have highly effective environmental control systems that filter air as it is circulated throughout the aircraft cabin, and multiple studies over the years have consistently concluded that cabin air meets or exceeds health and safety standards.

