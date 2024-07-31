‘Black Swan Murder’ trial: Florida woman found guilty of killing estranged husband

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A high-profile trial in Florida has ended with a guilty verdict for a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband.

A jury in Manatee County found Ashley Benefield guilty of manslaughter Tuesday night.

Her attorney argued that she was trapped in an abusive relationship.

However, prosecutors say she wanted sole custody of the couple’s daughter.

The case became known as the “Black Swan Murder” trial since Benefield is a former ballerina.

Benefield faces up to 30 years in prison.

Her sentencing date has not been set.

