Blaise backs down in Seminole County, but not Orange County, when it comes to spending

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s chief financial officer, Blaise Ingoglia, backs off his comments about Seminole County’s finances.

Last month, the CFO called their spending wasteful and excessive…to the tune of 48 million dollars.

He did not give specifics, and Commission Chair Jay Zembower clapped back, saying Ingoglia didn’t account for state-mandated spending, including millions on Sunrail.

In an Oct. 15 letter to the state’s CFO office, Zembower also cited increases of $25.5 million in county jail costs, $10.6 million for court and justice system funding, and $4 million for state retirement contributions. He said the $52 million in additional state-mandated expenses have been incurred since 2020.

The CFO responded and called the statements disingenuous and said it was all just excuses, saying, “It appears that Seminole County is being as disingenuous with the time that they’ve given us to review their claims as they are with their excuses for their wasteful and excessive spending.”

While we are reviewing the items, it is disingenuous on Seminole County’s part to say that they would not fund core public safety functions such as the sheriff’s office, jail, or court support without a state mandate. When we finish the review, we will advise Seminole County leaders.

But on Friday, he sent a letter to Commissioner Zembower saying he appreciated the county’s openness on expenditures, writing, “No further action is needed on your part, please continue looking out for the taxpayers of Seminole County.”

We have asked the cfo’s office for an explanation for walking the issue back and are waiting to hear back.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Orange County did not receive a letter. In fact, Channel 9 has learned today that depositions have been set for four Orange County employees who were subpoenaed by the state over Orange County’s spending.

Ingoglia said he would have an audit of the county in 60 days, but he has not met that deadline.

He accused Orange County of misspending $200 million, but did not drill down into specifics.

Orange County’s current budget sits at $8.2 billion.

Mayor Jerry Demings said Ingoglia got basic facts wrong and neglected to consider the costs of accommodating the area’s huge tourism numbers or higher law enforcement salaries.

His office would not answer questions about when the audit would be released or why it is delayed. Those employees will be interviewed next month.

