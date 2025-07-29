Blue-green algae alert issued for Orange County Lakes by Department of Health

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) cautions the public of the presence of harmful blue-green algae toxins in Lake Odell (E. Shore) on July 28, 2025, and Lake Gear (W. Shore) on July 21, 2025.

With water sample testing underway, blue-green algae have the potential to produce toxins. Since environmental conditions can change at any time, it is essential to exercise caution, even if the presence of toxins has not yet been confirmed.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

• Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

• Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you come into contact with algae, discolored water, or water that smells unpleasant.

• Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are not safe for animals, so pets and livestock should use an alternative water source when algae blooms are present.

• Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

• Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

• Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms

What is Blue-Green Algae?

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.

Blue-green algae blooms can also appear as scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water in various colors. To learn more about the appearance of algae blooms, visit Protecting Florida Together.

Is Blue-Green Algae Harmful?

Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can be harmful to humans and pets as well as ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals.

Sensitive individuals (e.g., children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised) may still be at risk even at low concentrations and should avoid any exposure.

If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae, please call DOH-Orange at 407-723-5004.

