Blue Man Group delay start of new Orlando shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — The famous Blue Man Group has delayed the start of their new Orlando shows at ICON Park.

Crews broke ground last year on a new theater location for the performances.

The shows were to start this week but have been moved to the end of next month.

Skywitness 9 flew over the theater’s location last week and found that there is still a lot to do.

The Blue Man Group’s website shows that tickets for their performances are on sale starting May 29.

A spokesperson for Blue Man Group released the following statement to Channel 9:

“Blue Man Group is thrilled to be returning to Orlando at ICON Park. The group’s new home will be the bald, blue trio’s first-ever theater built from the ground up. Unfortunately, that comes with occasional challenges. We continue to work hard to make progress, and we can’t wait to bring Orlando all the surprising, fun, and iconic moments you have come to expect from Blue Man Group.”

