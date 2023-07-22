Boat racing returns to Lake Eustis, city leaders plan for action-packed weekend

EUSTIS, Fla. — A big weekend of boat racing, music, food and back-to-school giveaways is coming to Eustis soon.

The City of Eustis has teamed up with the Southern Outlaw Dragboat Association to bring racing back to Lake Eustis.

“Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s the Eustis race was one of the most anticipated events on the circuit each year. We have a lot of drivers who’ve raced on Lake Eustis previously and many have great memories of this event,” said race organizer Jason Beecher. “Bringing the event back to the City of Eustis has generated a large amount of interest in the outboard drag boat racing community and we’re expecting a very good turnout – 50+ race boats.”

The event will take place at Ferran Park on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30. Racing will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, running until approximately 6 p.m. each day.

City leaders said that due to the racing, the Lakeshore Boat Ramps will be closed Friday through Sunday, July 28-30.

The Eustis Events and Tourism team has paired the event with the annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 29, where there will be vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and more. The city will be distributing 100 backpacks per hour to local school-aged residents from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

The Eustis Aquatic Center will be open on Saturday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free for the day.

One Blood will also be hosting the annual Golden Triangle Battle of the Badges blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 on Ferran Park Drive. Residents are encouraged to donate in honor of local first responders who are competing to win the coveted traveling trophy.

Events and Tourism Manager, Miranda Muir said, “It is going to be an action-packed day in Ferran Park. We are excited to be working with so many community partners to bring yet another great event to Eustis,” said Miranda Muir, Events and Tourism Manager.

