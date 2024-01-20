Boaters can now set sail on Lake Monroe once again

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County boat dock reopened on Thursday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The Lake Monroe Wayside Park was damaged during Hurricane Ian in 2022.
A third boat ramp was also installed and all boat ramps were widened, which will allow several boaters to launch at once.
Read: Coldest temperatures of the season overnight
The ramps are located on the southwest shore of Lake Monroe, off the U.S. 17-92 highway.
There will also be four new floating docks, aluminum, gangways and new asphalt.
Read: Florida jobless rate at 3%
According to county leaders there are more improvements already in the works.
The parks also received some new ADA-accessible paths.
See the map below for the boat ramp location.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group