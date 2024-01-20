Boaters can now set sail on Lake Monroe once again

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County boat dock reopened on Thursday.

The Lake Monroe Wayside Park was damaged during Hurricane Ian in 2022.

A third boat ramp was also installed and all boat ramps were widened, which will allow several boaters to launch at once.

The ramps are located on the southwest shore of Lake Monroe, off the U.S. 17-92 highway.

There will also be four new floating docks, aluminum, gangways and new asphalt.

According to county leaders there are more improvements already in the works.

The parks also received some new ADA-accessible paths.

See the map below for the boat ramp location.

