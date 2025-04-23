Bodycam footage shows deputy-involved shooting involving an armed man outside a home in Clermont

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On April 12, 2025 a 39-year-old man was fatally shot by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation in a neighborhood in Clermont.

LCSO responded to the Via Roma Circle area in Clermont after reports indicated a person yelling at passing drivers while standing in the roadway, then approaching a nearby home and banging on the front door.

In newly released bodycam footage, the suspect Eric Escobar is shown interacting with a LCSO deputy.

When the deputy asked Escobar to put his hands in the air, he walked to a home and banged on the door.

When Escobar reached for his firearm, the deputy shot him after disregarding his warnings.

Escobar was pronounced dead on the scene, and the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending a review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

