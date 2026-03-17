Bodycam video shows intense arrest after South Daytona officer shot during chase

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — Newly released body camera video shows the intense moments when officers arrested a suspect after a South Daytona police officer was shot during a chase.

Investigators say 31-year-old Todd Anthony Martin shot a South Daytona police officer twice while trying to escape after an earlier shooting in Port Orange.

Both the suspect and the officer are recovering at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach.

Authorities say Martin is in critical condition with a gunshot wound and burns. The officer, identified as Jake Fessenden, is recovering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days.

Body camera video shows the fiery end of the chase, with officers approaching a burning vehicle behind shields.

Moments later, officers move in as the suspect is seen on the ground.

South Daytona Police Chief Joseph LaSata said the incident began around 6 a.m. in Port Orange. Investigators say Martin randomly fired at another driver while both vehicles were stopped at a traffic light.

“Somehow he got into a discussion with the guy, and shots were fired by our suspect into that car,” said LaSata.

The victim was not injured and called 911.

According to LaSata, South Daytona Officer Fessenden was heading home when he spotted Martin’s vehicle and began following him. The pursuit ended when Martin crashed.

Investigators say Martin got out of his vehicle and shot Fessenden in the chest and leg while trying to escape.

“He fought through being shot, returned fire and took the suspect down at least temporarily,” said LaSata.

After the exchange of gunfire, LaSata said Martin crawled into a Daytona Beach patrol vehicle that later caught fire while other officers helped get Fessenden to the hospital.

LaSata said the officer narrowly avoided a more serious injury.

Just one millimeter in another direction and the bullet could have struck an artery, the chief said.

“Model officer. Just a great kid, and just by the grace of God, he’s with us still,” said LaSata.

Investigators say Martin’s criminal history includes only a motor vehicle-related arrest in 2018.

Authorities say he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

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