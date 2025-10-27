Bomb squad responds after possible mortar discovered in backyard of Belle Isle home

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — A possible mortar was discovered Monday in the backyard of a home in Belle Isle.

Police said the device was found on Waltham Avenue.

The discovery prompted the response from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.

The Belle Isle Police Department reported the finding and has taken precautions to ensure public safety.

Students at Cornerstone Charter Academy, located nearby, have been relocated indoors as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have stated that there is no immediate threat to residents or students.

Deputies are examining the item to determine its nature and origin.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available, but the timeline for resolution is currently unknown.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group