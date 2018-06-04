0 Bond denied for man accused of choking woman to death with telephone cord

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - The man accused of allegedly beating a Marion County woman and choking her to death with a telephone cord will stay in jail.

Eric Gay, 36, was arrested Sunday and is facing a first-degree murder of a woman, whom the Marion County Sheriff's Office has not identified, “in order to steal some of her prescription medications and cash,” according to a police spokesperson.

A judge denied bond Monday morning.

Deputies said they found the woman’s body in the trunk of a car at 12925 SE 4th Place in Silver Springs.

Witnesses told detectives that Gay had taken the victim’s car to his home along the 1600 block of NE 167th Terrace after he had spent the night at her home, according to the police report.

While at the victim’s house Saturday, detectives said they determined Gay had snuck into the woman’s bedroom to steal prescriptions and cash when she woke up and caught him.

He then started choking the victim until she was unconscious and wrapped her body in a sleeping bag, believing she was dead, according to detectives.

Detectives said when the woman started to wake up later, Gay beat her with a large flash light in an attempt to kill her before choking her to death with telephone wire.

He then placed the woman in the trunk of a car and drove her to his home, detectives said.

On Monday, Gay told a judge he has no income and will need a public defender. His next court appearance is scheduled for July.

