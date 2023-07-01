Book deal more than triples Ron DeSantis’ net worth

ORLANDO, Fla. — A $1.25 million book deal helped drive up Gov. Ron DeSantis’ net worth in 2022, according to an annual financial-disclosure report posted Friday on the Florida Commission on Ethics website.

DeSantis listed a net worth of $1,174,331 as of Dec. 31, up from $318,986 a year earlier.

DeSantis, who is running for president, listed $1.25 million in income last year from HarperCollins Publishers LLC and $141,400 from his salary as governor.

Before formally announcing his presidential bid, DeSantis toured the country to promote his biography, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

State elected officials are required to file financial-disclosure forms that list income, assets and liabilities.

This year’s forms are due Monday. Generally, the forms show financial information from the end of the previous year.

DeSantis listed assets at the end of 2022 of $1.046 million in USAA checking and savings accounts; $91,719 in a thrift savings plan, a type of retirement savings and investment plan; and $54,720 in the Florida Retirement System.

DeSantis also continued to pay down a Sallie Mae student loan, with the balance going from $21,284 at the end of 2021 to $18,628 as of Dec. 31.

DeSantis lives in the governor’s mansion and listed no real-estate holdings.

