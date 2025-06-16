Boom! Navy jets to practice bombing this week in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. — People who live near Ocala National Forest are in for some noise this week as Navy aircraft practice bombing runs.

Officials at Naval Air Station Jacksonville announced a bomb training at the PineCastle Range Complex in the forest starting Monday and running through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. each day.

In these practice runs, Navy fighter jets typically take off from Jacksonville Naval Air Station and drop live and inert bombs over part of the 5,760-acre practice range in the forest.

During the training, wildlife may be temporarily displaced as all the noise could cause bears in the area to roam.

Residents should use caution when driving through the forest and secure items around homes that could attract wildlife.

For noise complaints, residents can email: nasjax.noisecomplaints@us.navy.mil

