Boosting Early Literacy: YMCA Osceola and Osceola Reads team up to launch Little Libraries for kids

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — YMCA Osceola County and Osceola Reads have teamed up to introduce the first Osceola Reads Little Library

The Osceola Reads Little Library initiative allows children to take a book, leave a book, expand their at-home library, or help support one of their fellow little readers.

The Osceola “Y” location will be the first to implement this program, granting its young members exclusive access to the Osceola Reads Little Library.

“At the Osceola County YMCA, one of our three focus areas is Youth Development, and we believe that early literacy is a critical need in our community,” said John Lewis, executive director of Osceola County YMCA. “The Osceola YMCA has several summer programs that will serve over 100 kids weekly, ranging from preschool to school-aged children. Through this partnership, every child will have the opportunity to read daily with the goal of promoting early literacy and curbing the summer learning loss.”

Osceola Reads, a countywide literacy initiative, offers free downloadable reading resources to parents and teachers through their website.

By sharing information on literacy and early childhood events and resources, Osceola Reads assists in preparing children from birth to age five for their first day of kindergarten.

The Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County sponsors the Osceola Reads initiative.

To locate the nearest Little Library, you can CLICK HERE.

