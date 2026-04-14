Bowen Aquarium sets groundbreaking date in Brevard County for December 2026

, Fla. — The officials involved in the Bowen Aquarium project have declared that construction will start on December 2, 2026, representing an important milestone for this long-standing initiative.

Recent project updates indicate significant progress in the past year, notably the completion of the aquarium’s overall design. The plans feature a dune-themed entrance that mirrors Florida’s coastal environment, along with a seagrass nursery along the Banana River shoreline. This nursery is expected to contribute to exhibit design and serve as an educational resource about the environment.

BOWEN AQUARIUM

Project planners have finalized the list of species expected to be housed at the aquarium, including bull sharks, river otters, Atlantic stingrays, and American alligators. These animals will be showcased in exhibits highlighting regional ecosystems and conservation initiatives.

Although the groundbreaking date has been established, work is ongoing on further planning and development tasks before construction begins.

BOWEN AQUARIUM

The Bowen Aquarium has been under development for several years and, once finished, is expected to serve as a new attraction dedicated to marine life and environmental awareness.

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