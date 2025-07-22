Boy charged with murder at age 12 set to be sentenced in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — It has been more than two years since 12-year-old Christopher Atkins was arrested for murder and robbery.

On Tuesday, he is expected to learn his fate in prison.

Atkins, now 14, is scheduled to be sentenced in Marion County.

Atkins was one of three boys found guilty in the 2023 killings of three teenagers.

Atkins, who pleaded guilty to the crimes when he was barely a teen, agreed to testify against the others as part of his plea deal.

He faces 40 years to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

