Breezy evening with coastal showers; sunshine and warmer temps Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a windy but drier Saturday, and our coastline is likely to experience more weather tonight.
A few showers will remain possible this evening, with the highest chance at the coast. Winds will also remain gusty at the coast, with another high tide cycle overnight.
It will also be much cooler overnight, with morning lows in the mid-60s.
Even nicer weather is ahead for Sunday. More sunshine is anticipated, and winds will begin to decrease. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.
Next week, we’re in for a very pleasant stretch of weather. Monday and Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-80s.
Rain chances increase somewhat for the back end of next week, but most will stay dry.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group