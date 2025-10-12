Breezy evening with coastal showers; sunshine and warmer temps Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a windy but drier Saturday, and our coastline is likely to experience more weather tonight.

A few showers will remain possible this evening, with the highest chance at the coast. Winds will also remain gusty at the coast, with another high tide cycle overnight.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, October 11, 2025 (WFTV)

It will also be much cooler overnight, with morning lows in the mid-60s.

Even nicer weather is ahead for Sunday. More sunshine is anticipated, and winds will begin to decrease. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, October 11, 2025 (WFTV)

Next week, we’re in for a very pleasant stretch of weather. Monday and Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-80s.

Rain chances increase somewhat for the back end of next week, but most will stay dry.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, October 11, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group