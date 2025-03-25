Brevard County deputies help rescue 84-year-old man after hours spent lost in marsh

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 84-year-old man is safe thanks to some incredible teamwork between agencies in Brevard and Indian River counties.

The man got lost while taking photos at Fort Drum Marsh and spent hours in the woods until deputies found him but couldn’t get him out.

That’s when Brevard’s aviation team flew in and airlifted him to safety.

As Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said, “Together we can do great things.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group