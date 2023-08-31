Brevard County inmate accused of encouraging retaliation shootings on recorded call

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — In the days after a Brevard County Jail inmate allegedly told his son on a recorded call to shoot “anybody,” Titusville police said there were multiple deadly shootings in the city.

Police said of the people shot, many had ties to inmate Brandon Brown’s family.

Brown, 40, is now facing charges of criminal solicitation to commit murder.

Investigators said the charges stem from a conversation on March 4, 2022, between Brown and one of his sons after another one of his sons was shot.

“Man y’all got the green light anybody, anybody, anybody,” Brown said on the call. “I don’t give a ****! You can’t catch em, green light his mama [and] them. And don’t hit no cars, don’t hit no houses, don’t hit no cars, hit people.”

Investigators said over the next four days following the call, there were multiple shootings in the city of Titusville, some of which resulted in the deaths of individuals with a documented history and association with Brown’s family.

Police said Brown’s sons are the suspected gunmen in those shootings.

“The green light statement made by the defendant clearly encouraged the retaliation shootings for his son being shot,” officers said in an arrest affidavit.

Channel 9 is working to gather additional details on the case. Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

