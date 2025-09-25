Brevard County poaching ring busted after gator hunting evidence shared on Snapchat, FWC says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Brevard County is investigating several instances of illegal alligator hunting.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrested Jacob Latreille of Mims on Monday for his involvement in illegal alligator harvesting.

Officials said the arrest followed an extensive investigation, which, through digital evidence analysis, uncovered over a dozen wildlife violations.

The investigation began on May 22 when officers received information about Snapchat videos showing Luke David Michael Landry of Titusville with illegally taken alligators.

A search warrant executed at Landry’s residence on May 27 led to interviews that implicated Latreille, who owned the airboat used in the illegal activities.

The investigation found that Latreille and others illegally captured seven alligators on April 19, most of which were taken by hand from a moving airboat.

Between April 24 and May 11, at least seven more alligators were illegally taken and killed, along with a whitetail deer that was shot illegally from a roadway.

Officials said warrants have been issued for the arrests of Luke David Michael Landry, Robert Gage Martin, and Wyatt Scott Lowe, all of Titusville, as the investigation into illegal wildlife harvesting continues.

