Brevard County prepares for massive traffic during Artemis II launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County officials anticipate as many as 400,000 visitors on Wednesday for the Artemis II launch, leading to a comprehensive traffic management plan in the area. The launch window for the lunar mission is set from 6:24 p.m. to 8:24 p.m.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center issued a warning to assist residents in managing their commutes during “extremely active” traffic. The goal is to reduce congestion as visitors come to see the moon mission.

Residents in the area are advised to avoid using the roads if possible to help reduce congestion. Officials recommend allowing extra travel time for those who need to commute, ensuring students arrive at school and parents reach their destinations safely. Drivers are also urged to yield to pedestrians and bicyclists, as large crowds are anticipated near the roads.

Specific traffic patterns will be put into effect immediately after the launch for outbound travel. Eastbound drivers on SR 528 will be rerouted to A1A south. Motorists are advised to use SR 520 westbound as an alternative to SR 528. Those already travelling west on SR 528 may continue west.

In Titusville, at Harrison Street, traffic on US-1 and Washington Street will be split to control flow. Motorists north of Harrison Street must go north on US-1, while those south of Harrison Street must head south.

In Cocoa Beach, authorities will prevent left turns from northbound A1A to SR 520 westbound. U-turns are also banned on SR 528 and George King Boulevard. Traffic heading south on A1A will be redirected to SR 404, the Pineda Causeway, to access US one or I-95.

The Artemis II launch window is set for 6:24 p.m. to 8:24 p.m. on Wednesday. The post-launch traffic plan will be put into action right after the launch.

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