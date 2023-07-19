Brevard County still looking to fill hundreds of positions from teachers to bus drivers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County public schools is still looking to fill hundreds of positions in the classroom and on the road transporting students.

The school district has made it well known that they are hiring. Just in the last week the Brevard Public Schools has held three job fairs.

Since the district announced a pay hike for bus drivers last month, it has received more than a hundred applications and a dozen drivers have been hired and others are going through the process to be hired.

However, the district does not expect to be fully staffed by the start of the school year.

It’s less than a month until Brevard County students return to the classroom, and the school district is still looking to hire about 80 more bus drivers.

They are also trying to fill about two hundred instructional openings in the classroom.

“That includes classroom teachers, instructional assistants, coaches, as well,” said Russell Bruhn Chief Strategic Communications Officer for Brevard Public Schools

“It’s not just classroom teachers. and we’re still trying to make headway on that over the next month, three weeks or so, as we get our plan together for August 10,” according to Bruhn.

“But we still are recruiting, we’re still hiring, still placing,” added Bruhn.

The Brevard Federation of Teachers Second Vice President, Jonathan Hilliard, said he applauds the district’s recruitment efforts, but retention also has to be part of the equation as teachers and students return to the classroom.

“When the first day of school hits, it’s going to be our teachers right there holding those kid’s hands,” Hilliard said.

“It’s going to be our teachers that will give and get them over those emotional, mental academic challenges. our teachers are the true heroes in this, and it’s going to be another tough start,” Hilliard added.

But Hilliard said the teachers who are in the classroom now are among the most dedicated in their profession.

“They’re here for the long haul, because they’ve been through the storm,” said Hilliard.

They’ve been with us for the last 36 months of covid. and all of the things that covid brought, and they’re still here, we have to take care of them.” he said.

To find a link to all the district’s job openings go to the WFTV.com website.

