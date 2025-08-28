Brevard County woman turns grief into action in her fight against fentanyl

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After losing four family members — including her sons James and Thomas — to fentanyl overdoses, April Smith has turned her grief into action.

Through her nonprofit, Forever Angels of Brevard, Smith is distributing Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses, along with CPR kits.

The kits are being placed in area businesses, free of charge.

“Everybody should have one,” Smith said. “It’s like a fire extinguisher. You don’t want to have to use it — but you need it just in case.”

According to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office, fentanyl or some combination of fentanyl and another drug was linked to 175 deaths in 2024 and 62 so far this year.

Smith continues to raise awareness, most recently by sharing her story for a fentanyl awareness documentary.

And she’s part of a bike run this Saturday at Space Coast Harley-Davidson in Palm Bay that will support individuals battling addiction.

Registration runs from 9 to 9:45 a.m., and departure time is 10 a.m.

