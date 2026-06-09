Alcohol, drugs found in system of wrong-way I-95 driver

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new crash report says that a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-95 last September, resulting in three deaths and six injuries. The driver had alcohol, painkillers and marijuana in her system at the time of the collision.

According to the report, the driver entered I-95 in the correct direction, then made a U-turn into the northbound lanes and proceeded the wrong way.

Troopers say that because the driver did not initially enter the highway going the wrong way, wrong-way vehicle detection systems did not activate during the incident.

Troopers investigating the incident determined the driver made a U-turn on the interstate after initially entering it correctly.

This maneuver led to the fatal head-on collision.

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