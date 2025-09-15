Brevard County community reacting after deadly wrong way crash on I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The investigation into a deadly wrong-way crash on I-95 in Brevard County continues on Monday.

It happened just south of Wickham Road at around 4 a.m. Sunday. “It’s very scary,” Wendy Hammoud, a Brevard County resident, said. “I know not to drive at night.”

The community is reacting after learning a 34-year-old Cocoa woman is accused of driving the wrong way on I-95 in Melbourne, hitting another car head-on, and killing herself along with two other people.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s report, the individuals who were killed were not wearing seat belts.

Six others were injured in the eight-car pileup.

“We live in Viera, and we were trying to get to our storage unit on Wickham,” Hammoud said. “We noticed all the traffic coming off I-95. I can’t imagine how many miles it was backed up.”

Wrong-way detection systems are active across a majority of Central Florida highways.

Florida Department of Transportation has installed “wrong way” and “do not enter” signs on many Brevard County on- and off-ramps to prevent incidents like this from occurring.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” Trooper Migdalisis Garcia with the Florida Highway Patrol said. It isn’t foolproof.

Trooper Garcia said to call 911 immediately if you see a driver headed in the wrong direction.

“If you are someone who sees this driver, report it as soon as possible,” Trooper Garcia said. “Try to get the direction of travel, the exact location, and the make or model of the vehicle.”

According to FDOT’s latest data, 90% of wrong-way driving situations happen when it’s dark outside and 25% result in a fatality.

