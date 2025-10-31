TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The American Police Hall of Fame in Titusville is closing after 22 years, as city leaders consider new uses for the building.

City officials are weighing options for the building’s future, including the possibility of converting it into a police headquarters or an emergency operations center.

While there is no final closing date yet, city officials plan to discuss next steps at their meeting on November 11th.

The decision on the building’s future use will be a key topic at the upcoming city meeting, as officials seek to address the community’s needs.

