Brevard County prepares for No Kings Day rally

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Major rallies are expected Saturday around Central Florida to protest the Trump Administration and its impacts on local communities.

At least 2,000 people are expected to attend the No Kings Day Rally at the intersection of US-1 and S.R. 520 in Cocoa at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at,” Sheriff Ivey said.

Those were the stern words from Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, as people prepare for the rally.

Spokesman Michael Kniat said more than 2,000 people will gather in partnership with the Awake Brevard Action Alliance, the Brevard Progressive Coalition and other community organizations to protest what he called government overreach.

“Donald Trump fancies himself a King,” Kniat said.

“We don’t need kings in society. We are a democracy. We are free people. We’ve never had a king, and we never will have.”

While some may consider the message from Sheriff Ivey harsh, Kniat said they are only promoting peaceful resistance.

“We’re going to have people waving signs, waving flags, chanting, singing,” Kniat said. “Coming together as one.”

He said violence will not be tolerated.

“Anyone amongst us who engages in violence does not represent us, the cause, or our mission,” Kniat said.

“We will call the police and request that they be removed. We will not tolerate violence in any form.”

