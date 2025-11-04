Brevard residents can now access debris removal services for flood-affected homes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Solid Waste Management Department is working with Waste Management to remove debris from flood-affected homes in Mims, Port St John, Merritt Island, and unincorporated Titusville.

Curbside bulk household material collections will run until Saturday, Nov. 22, specifically for residents affected by the recent flooding.

Residents should organize flood-related debris into separate piles, keeping them away from trees, mailboxes, water meters, or overhead wires.

These piles should be divided into household items, such as furniture and mattresses, and construction debris, including drywall, carpet, and flooring.

Residents living within a municipality should reach out to their local government for details on debris collection. Those who choose to transport their own debris can do so at the landfill without any fee.

Regular waste, recycling, and yard waste collection services by Waste Management will proceed as usual, ensuring uninterrupted waste management throughout the debris removal process.

