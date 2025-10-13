MIMS, Fla. — Brevard County Public Works states that D. Johnson Avenue in Mims is closed because of a washout resulting from recent heavy rains.

Brevard County Public Works crews are conducting emergency repairs to address the damage.

The washout happened just north of Harrison Road, and the closure is needed to keep the public safe during repairs. Motorists should avoid the area until the road reopens.

Brevard County Government thanked the Public Works Department for managing the situation.

Recent rough weather has affected not only the beaches but also local infrastructure, causing significant damage on D. Johnson Avenue. Crews from Brevard County Public Works spent most of Saturday repairing the damage, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group