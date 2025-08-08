Famed Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell passes away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Famed Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell passed away on August 7 in Lake Forest, Illinois, at the age of 97.

Jim Lovell was a key figure in NASA’s history, known for his roles in the Gemini and Apollo space missions. His contributions to space exploration have inspired millions and left a lasting legacy.

Jim Lovell’s death signifies the conclusion of an era for NASA and the space exploration community. His legacy persists in inspiring ongoing and future missions, such as the upcoming Artemis lunar missions and beyond.

“NASA sends its condolences to the family of Capt. Jim Lovell, whose life and work inspired millions of people across the decades,” said acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy.

Lovell served as the Command Module Pilot for Apollo 8, the first mission to orbit the Moon, demonstrating that a lunar landing was possible. As the commander of Apollo 13, Lovell’s leadership and composure under pressure were essential in safely bringing the crew back to Earth after an in-flight emergency. His career also included important contributions to the Gemini program, where he took part in pioneering missions that helped lay the foundation for future space exploration.

Besides his accomplishments at NASA, Lovell also served in the U.S. Navy, where he graduated from the academy and worked as a test pilot. His military career reflected the same bravery and commitment that defined his space missions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group