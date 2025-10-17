Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s boil water notice is lifted

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The boil water notice at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex was lifted on October 17, allowing food and beverage locations to resume regular operations.

The boil water notice issued as a safety precaution since October 13 has now been lifted, allowing the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to resume its normal food and beverage services with regular menus.

The Gantry at LC-39 is also open, although with limited availability, as water testing in the area continues.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex stated that updates about the situation will be provided as they become available. Visitors should regularly check the official website and social media pages for the most recent information.

The specific reason for the initial boil water notice was not mentioned, and the exact nature of the water testing being conducted remains unspecified.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group