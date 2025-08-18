Man dies after being hit on E-bike in Brevard County

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A fatal crash happened on US-1, north of Kings Highway in Titusville, around 8:17 P.M., involving a Honda Accord and an electric bicycle.

The Honda Accord driver, a 36-year-old man from Titusville, was unharmed and stayed at the scene. The cyclist, a 71-year-old man from Titusville, was declared dead at the scene.

The crash caused a blockage on the southbound lanes of US-1, which is now under investigation by troopers. The Honda Accord driver explained that he did not notice the bicycle in front because its lights were off, resulting in the collision.

Channel 9 will continue to provide details on the ongoing investigation as information is released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group