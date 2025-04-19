A plane aborted its takeoff and experienced a malfunction at Melbourne airport

MELBOURNE, Fla. — On Friday, numerous first responders were seen on the runway at Melbourne-Orlando International Airport as an aircraft departed for Birmingham, UK and aborted its takeoff.

Mayor Paul Alfrey posted an official update on his Facebook page, informing the public about the plane malfunction and the first responders who attended to the incident on the runway.

“A B787 9 TUI aircraft departing for Birmingham. UK, aborted their takeoff on runway 9R due to an alarm in the cockpit. While exiting the runway at Taxiway C, the aircraft’s right main landing gear went into the grass. Unable to continue the taxi, airport personnel immediately responded and have been deplaning the 350 passengers and transporting them via busses to hotels. Mechanics from STS are working with ground crews and towing resources to move the aircraft. Once this occurs, mechanics will recertify the aircraft for a potential rescheduled flight tomorrow." — Airport Director, Greg Donovan

The flight has been canceled and there have been no reported injuries.

Donovan and team members are dedicated to ensuring that all passengers have comfortable accommodations during this time. Airport staff, including OPS, MX, APD, Menzies, Cliff, Mark and Donovan, will remain on the scene throughout the recovery process.

The statement further ensures that teams on site are working hard and effectively to resolve the situation.

“I want to commend our Airport team and first responders for working late into the night during this incident. Any incident on a plane is stressful and our airport team showed why they are among the best in the aviation field," said Alfrey.

