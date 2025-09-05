SpaceX’s satellite internet goals advance after successful launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX had an exciting morning on Friday as they successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites from Florida’s beautiful Space Coast.

The launch occurred at 8:35 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center, marking the 27th flight of this first stage booster used in the mission.

After stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the ‘Just Read the Instructions’ droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX emphasizes how reusability is a vital part of its rocket technology and this successful booster landing really shows that off.

The successful launch of the Starlink satellites keeps SpaceX moving forward in building its satellite internet network, with the innovative goal of offering internet access all around the world.

