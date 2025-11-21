Student caught bringing loaded handgun to Palm Bay Magnet High School

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A student was caught attempting to bring a loaded handgun onto the campus of Palm Bay Magnet High School this morning, thanks to the OPENGATE Weapons Detection system.

Brevard Public Schools reported that the weapon was promptly confiscated, and the student was taken into police custody. No threats were made, and everyone—students and staff—is safe.

The incident happened at the front office security checkpoint, where the OPENGATE system detected a handgun before the student entered the main campus. School officials praised the staff’s alertness and professionalism, noting that their quick action protected everyone on campus.

Melbourne police report that the student is 17 years old and has been charged with possession on school grounds and possession by a minor under 18.

The school appreciated the OPENGATE Weapons Detection system investment, which potentially saved lives today.

