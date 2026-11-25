TITUSVILLE, Fla. — For the 12th year in a row, Titusville firefighters traded their standard uniform shirts for pink ones in October. The Titusville Fire Department presented $1,600 to the Jess Parrish Medical Foundation (JPMF) to support cancer care at Parrish Healthcare.

Over 12 years, the Pink Out Campaign has raised more than $23,000 for the oncology program.

How the Campaign Works

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, department members sold pink-themed T-shirts and wore them on duty throughout October. The effort joined national and local campaigns to raise awareness and show support for people affected by breast cancer.

“The Pink Out Campaign is about neighbors supporting neighbors,” said Gregory Sutton, battalion chief of administration and public information officer. “We see every day how important it is for a community to come together when people face difficult times.”

What Your Support Does

Parrish Healthcare’s oncology program is the only one in the area nationally accredited by the Commission on Cancer.

It provides free mammograms to people who need them most, including those who are:

Out of work

Under-insured or uninsured

Struggling with high deductibles

“It is gratifying to be part of a community that comes together to provide the screening resources that help us identify cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes,” said Shannon Luker, oncology program coordinator.

Philip Simpson, JPMF board chair, said the gift will help expand access to vital resources and services for individuals and families across North Brevard who might otherwise go without this care. He added that the partnership advances the shared mission of Healing Experiences for Everyone All the Time®.

Get Involved

To learn more about the Pink Out Campaign, call the Jess Parrish Medical Foundation at 321-269-4066 or visit parrishmedfoundation.com.

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