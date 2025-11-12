Brevard deputies demolish Port St. John home linked to armed standoff

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office demolished a house on Monday Nov. 10, 2025 that was the site of a standoff with a man in May.

The house, located near the Frontenac Flea Market in Port St. John, was where Thomas Scott allegedly fired nearly 50 rounds at deputies during the standoff.

Thomas Scott was arrested following the incident and is facing 11 charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

