0 Brevard mom accused of child neglect claims she was unaware of alleged abuse

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - After a little girl was taken to the hospital with broken bones and a brain bleed, Brevard deputies said her mother knew her boyfriend was abusing the child but didn't stop it.

Deputies arrested the mother's boyfriend, who is the baby's father earlier this month.

Now Melissa Burt is facing charges of child neglect.

Burt said until the day she had to take the baby to the hospital, the only thing she saw was a small bruise on the baby's ankle. She said she didn't know about other, more serious injuries.

“I think it's not fair. I would never neglect my children,” said Burt as she walked out of the Brevard County Jail on Thursday.

Burt is accused of aggravated neglect of her own 3-month-old daughter Harlow. Earlier this month, the baby's father, Andrew Shelley was arrested.

Deputies said the infant had three broken ribs, a fractured tibia, a fractured femur and at least two events of brain trauma resulting in "brain bleed."

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tod Goodyear said, “That child is still in the hospital, still in serious condition, with some very serious injuries."

In the days following, Burt posted updates on Facebook, and a GoFundMe account was set up to help with medical bills.

Investigators don't believe Burt harmed the child herself, but they said she knew Shelley was abusing the baby and didn't do enough to get her away from the abuse.

She allegedly sent Shelley text messages including, “No bruises today right?” and “Is her head OK?” The messages were allegedly sent a couple of weeks before the baby ended up in the hospital.

Burt said the only thing she saw before the child went to the hospital was a small bruise on her ankle.

“If I saw my baby bruised up and looked like she had been through something, believe me, I would have been gone,” Burt said. “I would have called 911, but it was a thumbprint.”

