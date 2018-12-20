0 Former Orlando firefighter jailed after recording commissioner during 911 call

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Orlando firefighter turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after he was accused of recording an audio clip of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill while responding to a 911 call in August 2017, according to union officials.

Orange County Jail records show that Joshua Granada, 39, was charged with interception of wire/oral communications and disclosure of wire/oral communications.

Last year, Granada admitted that he recorded a 30-second audio clip of Hill during a medical call at a Double Tree hotel on Aug. 27.

Granada told his then-supervisors and the union president in an email that he recorded audio for his protection because he saw “a scene deteriorating and a patient becoming belligerent toward the crew."

Granada said the commissioner was belligerent, but Hill said the recording violated patients’ rights.

The Orlando Fire Department said Granada played the audio at the fire station for the other firefighters.

In 2017, Hill filed a report with Orlando police and threatened to file a lawsuit.

"No one should fear they might be recorded without their knowledge. It doesn't matter who you are; a resident, or the 68 million who visit Orlando or a city commissioner," Hill said.

Granada was fired by the department for violating HIPPA (privacy) laws, but he is suing the city for his termination.

Granada was one of the first responders at Pulse. He is fighting to get his job back, claiming he has post-traumatic stress disorder from the Pulse shooting on June 12, 2016, and that his firing was in retaliation for his multiple requests for help in coping with his PTSD.

Granada claims his termination was also in retaliation for being outspoken about how his bosses handled the cries for help after the massacre.

“I didn't expect it to get to this. I thought a reprimand, possibly a demotion, (or) a stern talking to,” Granada said. "I was targeted after Pulse last year for breaking protocol to save lives that began a cascade of harassment that ultimately led to my wrongful termination," Granada said.

The circumstances surrounding what led Orlando police to charge Granada have not been released.

Channel 9 is waiting for responses to the charges from Granada’s attorney, the firefighters' union representing him, the Orlando Fire Department and Hill.

