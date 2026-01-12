Brevard music instructor arrested for lewd acts with student

BREAVRD COUNTY, Fla. — Nineteen-year-old Brandon Forman appeared before a judge in Brevard County.

School administrators said Forman worked as a music contractor teaching percussion at Bayside High School. Investigators allege that behind closed doors, he performed lewd acts on a student.

In court, the judge said, “This is a case between a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old.”

Investigators are working to determine whether there are additional victims. So far, officials said, no one else has come forward.

According to the arrest report, Forman gave one-on-one lessons to the victim, and the lewd acts occurred more than 10 times in the band room. In court, the judge said Forman has no criminal history and passed background checks required to work at the school.

Brevard school administrators said Forman also taught at Southwest Middle School and DeLaura Middle School. The judge noted there was “no unsupervised contact with any other minors.”

The School District released a statement which stated in part: "Brevard Public Schools took immediate action, and Mr. Foreman has been permanently barred from working in any capacity with our school district."

Parent Andre Lariston said he was shocked by the allegations. “You can see I’m shocked. I’m really surprised something like that happened,” he said.

Another parent, Tim Steward, said, “You just never know.” Forman’s mother declined to comment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group