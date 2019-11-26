  • Brevard Public Schools joins lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard Public Schools has decided to take on the vaping epidemic by joining a public nuisance lawsuit.

    The district said the number of students caught vaping has spiked over the past year, costing valuable school time and raising health concerns.

    The school board is looking to curb those numbers by taking the fight directly to the manufacturers and distributors of e-cigarettes and vaping products by joining the lawsuit.

    "This brings it to more of a federal level," said School Board Chair Misty Belford. "(It's) a direct impact to those companies and supports our students."

    School officials have also increased discipline pertaining to the use of e-cigarette and vaping products by handing out citations to students caught with vape pens. 

    The Winter Park firm now representing BPS is already representing Palm Beach County. Other school districts are expected to join the suit. 

